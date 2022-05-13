TD Securities lifts Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.80%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2022. A total of 69,579,996 common shares representing 42.75% of Vermilion’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The manner in which the proxies were voted or ballots cast, as applicable, in respect of each matter is set out below.

Over the last 12 months, VET stock rose by 142.35%. The one-year Vermilion Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.41. The average equity rating for VET stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.71 billion, with 162.26 million shares outstanding and 159.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, VET stock reached a trading volume of 3476831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $12.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VET Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.80. With this latest performance, VET shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 18.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermilion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $790 million, or 25.00% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,904,775, which is approximately 2.761% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,362,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.73 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $41.66 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly -1.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 10,628,813 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,235,264 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,820,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,684,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,332,712 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,698 shares during the same period.