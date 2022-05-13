Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] is 4.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] price surged by 2.37 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Takeda Delivers Strong FY2021 Results; Continued Growth Momentum Expected in FY2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

– Strong Performance Against FY2021 Management Guidance with Underlying Revenue Growth of +7.4% (Reported Revenue Growth +11.6%) and Strength Across Key Business Areas.

– Highest Total Number of Approvals for Takeda in a Fiscal Year Across Japan (4 NMEs), China (3 NMEs), the U.S. (2 NMEs), and Europe (1 NME).

A sum of 3703254 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares reached a high of $14.265 and dropped to a low of $13.92 until finishing in the latest session at $14.26.

The one-year TAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.74. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.66, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Fundamentals:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $845 million, or 2.30% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 4,680,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 4,319,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.17 million in TAK stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $52.14 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly -20.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 11,893,627 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 42,967,120 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 5,831,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,692,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,296,282 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 26,122,564 shares during the same period.