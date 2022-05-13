Squarespace Inc. [SQSP] moved up 48.48: Why It’s Important

Squarespace Inc. [NYSE: SQSP] gained 48.48% on the last trading session, reaching $21.44 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Squarespace Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and $200 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Our Q1 results mark another strong quarter of growth,” said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. “We achieved record revenue of $207.8 million as our global customer base continued to grow and new use cases evolved within our all-in-one platform. We remain committed to maintaining our unique combination of growth alongside profitability as we continue through 2022. Further building on the confidence we have in our business, our board of directors has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program. We strongly believe in the opportunity Squarespace has open to us over the coming years.”.

Squarespace Inc. represents 139.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.18 billion with the latest information. SQSP stock price has been found in the range of $16.42 to $21.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 607.21K shares, SQSP reached a trading volume of 3654729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Squarespace Inc. [SQSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQSP shares is $31.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Squarespace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $45 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Squarespace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SQSP stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SQSP shares from 35 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Squarespace Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQSP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SQSP stock

Squarespace Inc. [SQSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, SQSP shares dropped by -17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.71% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Squarespace Inc. [SQSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.88, while it was recorded at 17.34 for the last single week of trading, and 33.87 for the last 200 days.

Squarespace Inc. [SQSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Squarespace Inc. [SQSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.49 and a Gross Margin at +80.93. Squarespace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.78.

Squarespace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Squarespace Inc. [SQSP]

There are presently around $785 million, or 76.00% of SQSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQSP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 22,361,073, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES I LTD, holding 19,266,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.2 million in SQSP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.67 million in SQSP stock with ownership of nearly 2.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Squarespace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Squarespace Inc. [NYSE:SQSP] by around 3,558,009 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,592,624 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 48,207,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,357,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQSP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,229,454 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,224,343 shares during the same period.