Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] fell -60.46% so far this year. What now?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.84 during the day while it closed the day at $2.59. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Rekor Systems Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions Selected for AWS Partner Network and Public Sector Partner Program.

Rekor Transportation Management Platform Certified by AWS as “Well-Architected” to improve traffic and incident management, increase public safety and security, and optimize urban mobility.

Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to make communities around the world safer, smarter and more efficient by providing actionable, data-driven insights through intelligent infrastructure, today announced availability of its cloud-based Transportation Management Platform within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The Platform has been certified as “Well-Architected” to function in a cloud-based environment. APN is a global community of partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Additionally, Rekor has joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program (PSP), which helps companies grow their business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal teams.

Rekor Systems Inc. stock has also loss -4.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REKR stock has declined by -46.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.85% and lost -60.46% year-on date.

The market cap for REKR stock reached $121.37 million, with 49.59 million shares outstanding and 32.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 569.49K shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 4605982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

REKR stock trade performance evaluation

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, REKR shares dropped by -33.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.38 and a Gross Margin at +31.52. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -187.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.19.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 44.10% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 3,095,205, which is approximately 33.254% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,268,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.01 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.98 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 2,935,685 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,672,737 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,652,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,260,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 485,514 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 518,312 shares during the same period.