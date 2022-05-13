Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock Upgrade by Hovde Group analyst, price target now $15

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.16 during the day while it closed the day at $12.99. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.31 and NAV Per Share of $14.88.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today reported net investment income of $122.4 million, or $0.31 per share, and net income of $44.0 million, or $0.11 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $14.88 at March 31, 2022 as compared to $15.08 at December 31, 2021.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, “We are very pleased with our performance this quarter and how our portfolio is positioned for the evolving economic environment. Our credit performance remains exceptional with one of the lowest levels of non-accruals in the BDC sector and our defensive positioning is designed to generate healthy returns through the entire market cycle. Further, with almost all of our portfolio held in floating rate assets, we expect to see upside in the second half of the year from a rising interest rate environment.”.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock has also loss -4.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCC stock has declined by -12.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.97% and lost -8.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCC stock reached $5.12 billion, with 394.31 million shares outstanding and 386.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 4622558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $15.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORCC stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ORCC shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

ORCC stock trade performance evaluation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.30 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.55, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,261 million, or 42.90% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 32,157,815, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 28,466,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.9 million in ORCC stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $105.87 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly -14.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 18,438,696 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 14,078,511 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 138,227,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,744,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,161,872 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,961,572 shares during the same period.