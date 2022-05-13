National Bank Financial slashes price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] – find out why.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] price plunged by -6.64 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on May 12, 2022 that The U.S. Department of Justice and Hudbay Receive Rosemont 9th Circuit Court Ruling; Hudbay Continues to Advance Copper World.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) and the U.S. Department of Justice today received a split decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (the “Decision”), which affirmed the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona’s (“District Court”) decision in July 2019 relating to the Rosemont copper project in Arizona. In the Decision, the Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court’s ruling that the U.S. Forest Service relied on incorrect assumptions regarding its legal authority and the validity of Rosemont’s unpatented mining claims in the issuance of Rosemont’s Final Environmental Impact Statement. While Hudbay reviews the Decision, in any event, the company will continue to pursue its alternative plan to advance its Copper World project.

Since 2019, Hudbay has successfully discovered the Copper World deposits located on patented mining claims adjacent to Rosemont. The company has also acquired a private land package totaling approximately 4,500 acres to support an operation on private lands. The initial technical studies for Copper World have been completed and the results are being incorporated into a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) contemplating the development of the Copper World deposits in conjunction with an alternative plan for the Rosemont deposit. The PEA is expected to incorporate a two-phase mine plan with the first phase reflecting a standalone operation utilizing Hudbay’s private land for processing infrastructure and contemplating mining portions of Copper World and Rosemont located on patented mining claims. The first phase is expected to require only state and local permits and is expected to reflect an approximate 15-year mine life. The second phase of the mine plan is expected to extend the mine life and incorporate an expansion onto federal lands to mine the entire Rosemont and Copper World deposits. The second phase of the mine plan would be subject to the federal permitting process and the company expects it will be able to pursue the federal permits within the constraints imposed by the Decision, if any subsequent appeals are not successful. Hudbay expects the PEA to demonstrate positive economics for this low-cost, long-life copper project and the company is on track to publish the results in a NI 43-101 Technical Report in the second quarter of 2022.

A sum of 3419996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.35 and dropped to a low of $4.96 until finishing in the latest session at $5.06.

The one-year HBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.09. The average equity rating for HBM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $9.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 607.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HBM Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.72. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -31.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.43 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudbay Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. go to 18.90%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $891 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,076,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.43 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $77.62 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -6.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 13,231,210 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,051,255 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 141,091,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,374,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,520,462 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 631,992 shares during the same period.