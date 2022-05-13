Market cap of Signature Bank [SBNY] reaches 12.43B – now what?

Signature Bank [NASDAQ: SBNY] slipped around -5.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $189.18 at the close of the session, down -2.74%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Signature Bank Reports 2022 First Quarter Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Net Income for the 2022 First Quarter Increased $148.0 Million to a Record $338.5 Million, or $5.30 Diluted Earnings Per Share, Versus $190.5 Million, or $3.24 Diluted Earnings Per Share, Reported in the 2021 First Quarter. Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings for the 2022 First Quarter Were a Record $414.6 Million, an Increase of $141.8 Million, or 52.0 Percent, Compared with $272.8 Million for the 2021 First Quarter.

Total Deposits in the First Quarter Grew $3.02 Billion, to $109.16 Billion, While Average Deposits Increased $5.28 Billion. Total Deposits for the Prior Twelve Months Have Grown $35.18 Billion, or 47.6 Percent.

Signature Bank stock is now -41.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBNY Stock saw the intraday high of $190.32 and lowest of $179.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 374.76, which means current price is +5.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 905.24K shares, SBNY reached a trading volume of 4084780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signature Bank [SBNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBNY shares is $390.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Signature Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Signature Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $250, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SBNY stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SBNY shares from 125 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signature Bank is set at 14.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 453.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBNY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.04.

How has SBNY stock performed recently?

Signature Bank [SBNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.09. With this latest performance, SBNY shares dropped by -29.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.46 for Signature Bank [SBNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.80, while it was recorded at 211.32 for the last single week of trading, and 295.01 for the last 200 days.

Signature Bank [SBNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signature Bank [SBNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.06. Signature Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Signature Bank [SBNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signature Bank go to 6.32%.

Insider trade positions for Signature Bank [SBNY]

There are presently around $11,293 million, or 97.10% of SBNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,782,796, which is approximately 5.28% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,702,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $914.67 million in SBNY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $910.82 million in SBNY stock with ownership of nearly 7.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signature Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Signature Bank [NASDAQ:SBNY] by around 8,705,277 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 5,757,635 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 43,596,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,059,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBNY stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,831,900 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,119 shares during the same period.