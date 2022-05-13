Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] reaches 8.48M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] gained 11.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Keynotes, Educational Panels and 88 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 3-5, 2022 at Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SNN Network presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place on May 3-5, 2022, where 88 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. represents 48.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.48 million with the latest information. KTRA stock price has been found in the range of $0.1406 to $0.1756.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 7829195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.34. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -51.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3245, while it was recorded at 0.1750 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7327 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.60% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,417,482, which is approximately 25.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 663,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $79000.0 in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 77.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 1,197,914 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,609,128 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 168,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,975,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 578,692 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,583,970 shares during the same period.