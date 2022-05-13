Market cap of EVgo Inc. [EVGO] reaches 2.32B – now what?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a high on 05/12/22, posting a 19.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.58. The company report on May 11, 2022 that EVgo Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 86% year-over-year.

Network throughput of 8.0 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 95% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4483005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 14.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.16%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $2.32 billion, with 68.74 million shares outstanding and 68.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4483005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $15.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 373.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -30.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.49 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $213 million, or 44.80% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 3,991,750, which is approximately 47.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; CI INVESTMENTS INC., holding 3,610,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.88 million in EVGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.03 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly 191.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 14,347,542 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,613,310 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 6,693,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,654,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,662,147 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,505,212 shares during the same period.