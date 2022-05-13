Market Analysts see Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gaining to $4.75. Time to buy?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.23 during the day while it closed the day at $3.87. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Ring Energy Announces Results for First Quarter of 2022.

~ Improved Hedge Position, Higher Pricing and Success of 2022 Drilling Program Drives Increased Free Cash Flow Generation and Further Pay Down of Debt ~.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company provided second quarter guidance and reiterated its full year 2022 outlook.

Ring Energy Inc. stock has also loss -21.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REI stock has inclined by 37.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.94% and gained 69.74% year-on date.

The market cap for REI stock reached $387.00 million, with 99.79 million shares outstanding and 72.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 4505584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $4.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.82. With this latest performance, REI shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104 million, or 25.10% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,395,840, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,182,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in REI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $7.72 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,517,220 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,293,514 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 15,637,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,448,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,295 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 696,192 shares during the same period.