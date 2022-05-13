Market Analysts see Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] falling to $19. Time to buy?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.98%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an operational update.

Over the last 12 months, PK stock dropped by -13.99%. The one-year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.3. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.06 billion, with 235.00 million shares outstanding and 230.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, PK stock reached a trading volume of 3843985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $22.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $24 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.98. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 18.46 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,037 million, or 95.10% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,129,027, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,558,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.58 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $253.39 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 33,746,848 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 22,600,561 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 163,169,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,517,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,343,490 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 9,427,518 shares during the same period.