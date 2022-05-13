Market Analysts see Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] closed the trading session at $9.49 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.27, while the highest price level was $9.73. The company report on May 5, 2022 that CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION REPORTS 1ST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS.

1ST QUARTER GAAP NET LOSS OF $1.19 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE.

1ST QUARTER EARNINGS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION(1) OF $0.39 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WHICH INCLUDES $0.07 OF INCOME FROM AGENCY CMBS SECURITIES THAT HAVE BEEN CALLED.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.07 percent and weekly performance of -9.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, CIM reached to a volume of 4392617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $13.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.50.

CIM stock trade performance evaluation

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.70 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +130.71 and a Gross Margin at +93.24. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,228 million, or 55.20% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,906,362, which is approximately 1.907% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,112,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.35 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $168.01 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 9,747,370 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,608,045 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 107,545,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,901,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,990,102 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,338 shares during the same period.