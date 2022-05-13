Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] moved up 3.52: Why It’s Important

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] closed the trading session at $87.09 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.68, while the highest price level was $87.13. The company report on May 6, 2022 that CHEF TIM LOVE AND LIVE NATION REVEAL OPENING SERIES OF SHOWS FOR NEW TANNAHILL’S TAVERN & MUSIC HALL.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

New Music Venue Inside of Tannahill’s Set To Officially Open October 1 WATCH CONCERT LINEUP REVEAL VIDEO HERE.

Today, Chef Tim Love and Live Nation revealed the opening series of live performances featuring renowned touring acts and local artists across a wide variety of genres, as well as the official opening date for the music hall inside of Tannahill’s. A full list of shows that were just announced can be found below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.24 percent and weekly performance of -8.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 4256094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $129.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LYV stock trade performance evaluation

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.18, while it was recorded at 87.45 for the last single week of trading, and 104.24 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,919 million, or 74.30% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,181,781, which is approximately 2.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in LYV stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $824.47 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 64.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 19,271,213 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 13,355,172 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 132,820,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,446,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,452,109 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,562,336 shares during the same period.