Latch Inc. [LTCH] Revenue clocked in at $41.40 million, down -68.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Latch Inc. [NASDAQ: LTCH] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Latch Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First Quarter 2022.

A sum of 4654374 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.81M shares. Latch Inc. shares reached a high of $2.56 and dropped to a low of $2.295 until finishing in the latest session at $2.40.

The one-year LTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.19. The average equity rating for LTCH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Latch Inc. [LTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTCH shares is $5.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Latch Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Latch Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latch Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

LTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Latch Inc. [LTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.76. With this latest performance, LTCH shares dropped by -34.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.01 for Latch Inc. [LTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Latch Inc. Fundamentals:

Latch Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

LTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Latch Inc. go to 49.70%.

Latch Inc. [LTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $173 million, or 63.10% of LTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTCH stocks are: AVENIR MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 21,435,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.18 million in LTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.39 million in LTCH stock with ownership of nearly 11.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Latch Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Latch Inc. [NASDAQ:LTCH] by around 27,738,636 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 11,208,182 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 34,051,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,998,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTCH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,690,044 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 9,150,698 shares during the same period.