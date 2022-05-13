Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Is Currently -2.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] loss -2.94% or -0.9 points to close at $29.67 with a heavy trading volume of 7413577 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Juniper Networks Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™.

Nearly 90% of employees agree the company is a great place to work – 32 points higher than the U.S. average.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Juniper Networks. This recognition demonstrates the continued commitment to delivering a positive employee experience.

It opened the trading session at $30.44, the shares rose to $30.50 and dropped to $29.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNPR points out that the company has recorded -6.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 7413577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $36.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on JNPR stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 22 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.32, while it was recorded at 30.82 for the last single week of trading, and 31.98 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 13.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $9,077 million, or 96.20% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,434,416, which is approximately -3.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,349,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 20,959,318 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 31,984,130 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 243,982,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,926,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,506,745 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,557,776 shares during the same period.