JP Morgan lifts Baozun Inc. [BZUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.02 during the day while it closed the day at $6.80. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Baozun to Announce First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on May 26, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 26, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Baozun Inc. stock has also loss -12.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BZUN stock has declined by -46.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.88% and lost -51.08% year-on date.

The market cap for BZUN stock reached $496.88 million, with 67.97 million shares outstanding and 52.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, BZUN reached a trading volume of 1435351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baozun Inc. [BZUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BZUN shares from 42 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48.

BZUN stock trade performance evaluation

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.71. With this latest performance, BZUN shares dropped by -16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.70 for the last 200 days.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.70 and a Gross Margin at +65.13. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.28. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] managed to generate an average of -$30,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baozun Inc. [BZUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to 33.58%.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 7,890,664 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 7,600,607 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 23,432,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,924,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,230,859 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,200,356 shares during the same period.