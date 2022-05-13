Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] is -51.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue Outlook.

Quarterly revenue surpassed the $100 million mark to $101.3 million in Q1 2022, up 94% year-over-year.

Largest-ever quarterly gain in member subscriptions, increasing 101,000 in the quarter, ending Q1 2022 with 710,000 subscriptions, up 82% year-over-year.

A sum of 6425783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares reached a high of $3.25 and dropped to a low of $2.72 until finishing in the latest session at $3.20.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.56. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $7.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.63. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -34.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.00 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.31 and a Gross Margin at +73.72. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.38.

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

HIMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 19.00%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $276 million, or 46.30% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,089,313, which is approximately 3.916% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,396,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.33 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $31.73 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 32,438,896 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,782,714 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 49,436,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,657,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,081,924 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,647,684 shares during the same period.