GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] is -70.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] price plunged by -22.74 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on May 10, 2022 that GrowGeneration Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 63 locations across 13 states, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 4793047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. GrowGeneration Corp. shares reached a high of $4.20 and dropped to a low of $3.75 until finishing in the latest session at $3.84.

The one-year GRWG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.88. The average equity rating for GRWG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $16.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $30 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRWG stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GRWG shares from 41 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

GRWG Stock Performance Analysis:

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.45. With this latest performance, GRWG shares dropped by -52.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.50 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrowGeneration Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.00. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14.

GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

GRWG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $145 million, or 54.30% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 4,362,686, which is approximately 9.764% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,473,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.26 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $13.88 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 8.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 6,937,328 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 3,121,204 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 19,172,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,230,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,337 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,010,491 shares during the same period.