Goldman slashes price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] – find out why.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] loss -0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $486.15 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Optum Rx Donates COVID-19 Test Kits to Increase Access to Free Testing Among Underserved Communities in Chicago.

In partnership with the Chicago Department of Public Health, 5,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen self-tests will be distributed to organizations in need.

Optum Rx, the pharmacy care services business of UnitedHealth Group, is donating 5,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen self-tests to increase access to COVID-19 testing and support for underserved communities across Chicago.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated represents 940.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $451.62 billion with the latest information. UNH stock price has been found in the range of $484.39 to $500.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3920093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $567.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 14.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.38.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 510.16, while it was recorded at 490.98 for the last single week of trading, and 462.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.60%.

There are presently around $403,087 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,483,862, which is approximately 0.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,259,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.8 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.44 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,478 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 26,032,974 shares. Additionally, 1,191 investors decreased positions by around 23,596,189 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 776,351,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,980,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,069,757 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,904,259 shares during the same period.