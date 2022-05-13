Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] traded at a low on 05/12/22, posting a -1.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.33. The company report on May 11, 2022 that GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q1 2022 Results.

Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday May 19, 2022.

In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4581317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at 6.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.37%.

The market cap for GOGL stock reached $2.65 billion, with 200.53 million shares outstanding and 121.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, GOGL reached a trading volume of 4581317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GOGL stock performed recently?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.39 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.08.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]

There are presently around $450 million, or 29.00% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 7,388,799, which is approximately -22.691% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,646,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.8 million in GOGL stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $36.03 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly -38.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 5,004,779 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 19,941,771 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,117,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,064,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,655,690 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,986,630 shares during the same period.