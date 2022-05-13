Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $30

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] traded at a high on 05/12/22, posting a 2.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.52. The company report on May 12, 2022 that TIFIN closes $109 million in Series D at a $842 million valuation; adds Franklin Templeton and Motive Partners to its group of Investors.

J.P. Morgan and Hamilton Lane add to their prior investments; Funding in Series A, B, C and D totals ~$204 million in last eighteen months.

TIFIN, a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced the successful closing of $109 million in a Series D financing round.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3426636 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Franklin Resources Inc. stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.02%.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $12.27 billion, with 490.00 million shares outstanding and 283.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 3426636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $44.50 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 41.57.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.75, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 30.85 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.59.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 11.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $170,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -0.57%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $5,378 million, or 45.80% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,682,023, which is approximately 0.37% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,906,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.28 million in BEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $657.47 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 17,748,528 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 11,161,640 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 196,288,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,199,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,515,691 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,208,025 shares during the same period.