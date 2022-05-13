For Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Warby Parker Inc. [NYSE: WRBY] jumped around 1.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.20 at the close of the session, up 8.04%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Warby Parker to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 will be released before market open on Monday, May 16, 2022.

In addition, the Company will discuss its results and business outlook during a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 from the U.S. or 929-526-1599 from international locations. The conference passcode is 634062.

Warby Parker Inc. stock is now -63.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRBY Stock saw the intraday high of $17.345 and lowest of $15.0201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.30, which means current price is +14.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, WRBY reached a trading volume of 4435598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRBY shares is $37.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Warby Parker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Warby Parker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on WRBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warby Parker Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has WRBY stock performed recently?

Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.21. With this latest performance, WRBY shares dropped by -41.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.89% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.00 for Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.17, while it was recorded at 18.63 for the last single week of trading.

Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.56 and a Gross Margin at +57.58. Warby Parker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.59.

Warby Parker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Warby Parker Inc. [WRBY]

There are presently around $1,329 million, or 87.60% of WRBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRBY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,518,720, which is approximately 10.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 13,404,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.39 million in WRBY stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $165.61 million in WRBY stock with ownership of nearly 31.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warby Parker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Warby Parker Inc. [NYSE:WRBY] by around 27,553,120 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 16,572,287 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 39,330,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,456,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRBY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,323,911 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,971,119 shares during the same period.