For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] jumped around 4.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.65 at the close of the session, up 14.74%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended April 2, 2022.

Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 as compared to the First Quarter Fiscal 2021:.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock is now 26.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GO Stock saw the intraday high of $37.36 and lowest of $33.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.31, which means current price is +50.49% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 832.66K shares, GO reached a trading volume of 4603617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on GO stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GO shares from 26 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 82.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GO stock performed recently?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, GO shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.48, while it was recorded at 32.72 for the last single week of trading, and 27.70 for the last 200 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +28.59. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 5.55%.

Insider trade positions for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

There are presently around $3,044 million, or 98.28% of GO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,769,730, which is approximately 12.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,394,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.81 million in GO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $255.42 million in GO stock with ownership of nearly 4.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO] by around 12,571,948 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 9,114,038 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 76,277,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,963,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,213 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,216 shares during the same period.