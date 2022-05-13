For Cerus Corporation [CERS], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] traded at a high on 05/12/22, posting a 5.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.87. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Cerus Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Product Revenue Guidance Range.

Growth From All Geographic Regions with Results Driven by INTERCEPT Platelet Uptake in the U.S.

Total Revenue of $43.0 Million Grew 46% YoY in the First Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4063024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cerus Corporation stands at 12.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.30%.

The market cap for CERS stock reached $784.07 million, with 161.00 million shares outstanding and 153.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 4063024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerus Corporation [CERS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has CERS stock performed recently?

Cerus Corporation [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, CERS shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Cerus Corporation [CERS]

There are presently around $682 million, or 79.60% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,213,847, which is approximately 2.893% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 13,713,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.08 million in CERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.95 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly -0.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 7,978,773 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 6,805,138 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 133,419,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,203,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,950,602 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 568,586 shares during the same period.