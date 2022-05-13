For Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL], Analyst sees a rise to $284. What next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] gained 2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $99.99 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Bill.com Hires Innovative Chief People Officer, Michael DeAngelo, to Lead Next Phase of Growth In People and Culture.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Michael DeAngelo has joined the company as Chief People Officer, reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005280/en/.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. represents 102.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.03 billion with the latest information. BILL stock price has been found in the range of $89.87 to $104.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 3980922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $241.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $370 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $250, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on BILL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILL shares from 300 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 18.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.40.

Trading performance analysis for BILL stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.32. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -50.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.18 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.05, while it was recorded at 106.72 for the last single week of trading, and 236.44 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $10,103 million, or 98.69% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,310,501, which is approximately -13.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.44 million in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $818.29 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 27.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

296 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 14,256,482 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 9,913,216 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 79,506,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,676,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,912 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,986,005 shares during the same period.