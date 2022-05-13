For AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] loss -13.86% or -0.92 points to close at $5.72 with a heavy trading volume of 6166747 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that AbCellera Reports Q1 2022 Business Results.

Total revenue of $317 million, compared to $203 million in Q1 2021.

Six program starts in the quarter bringing cumulative total to 84, up 56% from Q1 2021 .

It opened the trading session at $6.96, the shares rose to $6.96 and dropped to $5.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABCL points out that the company has recorded -61.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.23% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, ABCL reached to a volume of 6166747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.70.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.92. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -35.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.48 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.61. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.21.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $794 million, or 39.90% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 22,051,703, which is approximately 11.252% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 11,165,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.14 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $73.36 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 209.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 26,818,924 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 5,055,150 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 87,631,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,506,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,414,693 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,965,959 shares during the same period.