Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] moved up 2.46: Why It’s Important

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] jumped around 3.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $140.94 at the close of the session, up 2.46%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Missouri.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Missouri have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as severe weather such as winter ice storms, tornadoes, and summer flooding continues to impact homeowners in the Midwest.

Residential battery capacity in Missouri is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will grow nearly 14-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock is now -22.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENPH Stock saw the intraday high of $147.513 and lowest of $128.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 282.46, which means current price is +24.29% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 3895986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $226.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ENPH shares from 290 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 14.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 64.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.19. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.73, while it was recorded at 149.31 for the last single week of trading, and 179.17 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 20.74%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $12,871 million, or 72.70% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,018,530, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,920,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $718.31 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 8,508,423 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 10,334,896 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 74,731,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,574,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,909,035 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126,580 shares during the same period.