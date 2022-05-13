DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Is Currently 9.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] surged by $2.82 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.56 during the day while it closed the day at $33.68. The company report on May 9, 2022 that DigitalOcean to Host Investor Day on June 9, 2022.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that it will host an investor day on Thursday, June 9, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. At the event, the company will update the investment community on the company’s strategy, product roadmap and long-term financial objectives.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible from DigitalOcean’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the event.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -5.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOCN stock has declined by -45.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.73% and lost -58.07% year-on date.

The market cap for DOCN stock reached $3.55 billion, with 108.10 million shares outstanding and 75.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, DOCN reached a trading volume of 4367044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $61.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCN shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.23.

DOCN stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.55. With this latest performance, DOCN shares dropped by -34.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.56, while it was recorded at 33.05 for the last single week of trading, and 69.38 for the last 200 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.40 and a Current Ratio set at 30.40.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,121 million, or 57.20% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: IA VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,404,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; IA VENTURE STRATEGIES FUND II, LP, holding 7,404,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.5 million in DOCN stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., currently with $166.0 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly -33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 27,110,856 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 11,188,225 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 30,424,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,723,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,072,124 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,636,469 shares during the same period.