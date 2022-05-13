Cullinan Oncology Inc. [CGEM] Stock trading around $9.00 per share: What’s Next?

Cullinan Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CGEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.54%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Cullinan Oncology and Taiho Pharmaceutical Announce Strategic Collaboration to Jointly Develop and Commercialize CLN-081/TAS6417 and Taiho’s Acquisition of Cullinan Pearl.

Taiho obtains exclusive global rights to CLN-081/TAS6417 outside the U.S.; in the U.S., Taiho and Cullinan Oncology to jointly develop and co-commercialize CLN-081/TAS6417.

Cullinan Oncology will receive an upfront cash payment of $275 million, with potential to receive up to an additional $130 million in regulatory-based milestone payments .

Over the last 12 months, CGEM stock dropped by -67.57%. The one-year Cullinan Oncology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.73. The average equity rating for CGEM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $406.98 million, with 42.55 million shares outstanding and 36.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 200.95K shares, CGEM stock reached a trading volume of 14614072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cullinan Oncology Inc. [CGEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGEM shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cullinan Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Cullinan Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CGEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cullinan Oncology Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

CGEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cullinan Oncology Inc. [CGEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.54. With this latest performance, CGEM shares dropped by -19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Cullinan Oncology Inc. [CGEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 18.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cullinan Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.20 and a Current Ratio set at 25.20.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. [CGEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $265 million, or 81.60% of CGEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGEM stocks are: BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 7,648,268, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 5,369,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.25 million in CGEM stocks shares; and CHI ADVISORS LLC, currently with $18.11 million in CGEM stock with ownership of nearly 10.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Cullinan Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CGEM] by around 7,964,723 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,013,130 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,334,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,312,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGEM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826,670 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,286 shares during the same period.