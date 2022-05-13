Cowen slashes price target on SunOpta Inc. [STKL] – find out why.

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] gained 31.70% on the last trading session, reaching $6.44 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that SunOpta Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Revenue growth of 15.7% vs prior year.

Sequential revenue growth of 17.6% and gross profit growth of 52.1%.

SunOpta Inc. represents 107.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $743.50 million with the latest information. STKL stock price has been found in the range of $4.89 to $6.475.

If compared to the average trading volume of 699.36K shares, STKL reached a trading volume of 4009786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunOpta Inc. [STKL]:

Cowen have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for SunOpta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on STKL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for STKL stock

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, STKL shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunOpta Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.51 and a Gross Margin at +10.97. SunOpta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

SunOpta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunOpta Inc. [STKL]

There are presently around $380 million, or 62.50% of STKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STKL stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 20,726,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, holding 9,829,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.06 million in STKL stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $27.55 million in STKL stock with ownership of nearly 0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ:STKL] by around 10,226,758 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,004,856 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 57,388,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,620,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STKL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,469,340 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,661,827 shares during the same period.