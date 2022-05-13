Citigroup slashes price target on BHP Group Limited [BHP] – find out why.

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] traded at a high on 05/11/22, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.77.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3794799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BHP Group Limited stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.78%.

The market cap for BHP stock reached $166.28 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, BHP reached a trading volume of 3794799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BHP Group Limited [BHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $77.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DZ Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited stock. On September 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BHP shares from 59 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

How has BHP stock performed recently?

BHP Group Limited [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.61, while it was recorded at 63.81 for the last single week of trading, and 64.23 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited [BHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 40.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for BHP Group Limited [BHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -6.40%.

Insider trade positions for BHP Group Limited [BHP]

There are presently around $10,534 million, or 4.10% of BHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 20,341,027, which is approximately 55.375% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,904,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in BHP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $945.72 million in BHP stock with ownership of nearly -0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BHP Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group Limited [NYSE:BHP] by around 31,391,356 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 28,656,170 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 108,447,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,494,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHP stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,160,272 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,883,145 shares during the same period.