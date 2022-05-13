Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell -8.56% so far this year. What now?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] price surged by 4.69 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Cinemark to Participate in May Investor Conferences.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation in the following institutional investor conferences:.

Wednesday, May 18: MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit (Virtual).

A sum of 3425944 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $15.025 and dropped to a low of $13.89 until finishing in the latest session at $14.74.

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.87. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $22.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.30, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,569 million, or 98.70% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,805,166, which is approximately 2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,289,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.96 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $149.49 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 2.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 12,232,978 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 11,864,132 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 87,372,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,469,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,260,663 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,451,862 shares during the same period.