C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell -53.41% so far this year. What now?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.75%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 on June 1, 2022.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended April 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.

Over the last 12 months, AI stock dropped by -70.22%. The one-year C3.ai Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.17. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.63 billion, with 105.09 million shares outstanding and 88.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, AI stock reached a trading volume of 3575543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $33.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $36 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $27, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AI stock. On June 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AI shares from 195 to 146.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.75. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -28.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.76, while it was recorded at 14.85 for the last single week of trading, and 34.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.89 and a Gross Margin at +75.70. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.40.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.53. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $717 million, or 48.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,134,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.97 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $63.16 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 11,624,929 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 12,218,951 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 27,929,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,773,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,495,025 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,352,733 shares during the same period.