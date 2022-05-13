Bryan Garnier lifts Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] closed the trading session at $64.00 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.50, while the highest price level was $65.01. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results.

Record First Quarter Net Sales, Gross Margin, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Net sales of $5.7 billion increased 36.1%Core Organic Sales Growth of 15.0%Net income increased 270.6% to $639.6 millionAdjusted EBITDA increased 119.8% to $1.0 billionAcquired Two Value-Added Companies in April$2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.33 percent and weekly performance of -2.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, BLDR reached to a volume of 3500255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $98.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.96, while it was recorded at 64.39 for the last single week of trading, and 64.86 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.18.

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,090 million, or 93.71% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,960,742, which is approximately -19.48% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,612,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -7.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 11,656,110 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 41,597,672 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 122,806,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,060,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,691,403 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,125,738 shares during the same period.