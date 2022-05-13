BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] Is Currently 14.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.91%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that BridgeBio Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Develop and Commercialize BBP-398, a Potentially Best-in-Class SHP2 Inhibitor, in Oncology.

– BridgeBio is eligible to receive up to $905 million, including an upfront payment of $90 million, and up to $815 million in additional milestone payments and royalties.

-SHP2 inhibitor deal expands earlier agreement between BridgeBio and Bristol Myers Squibb to study BBP-398 in combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in advanced solid tumors with KRAS mutations – BridgeBio will continue to lead its three current Phase 1 monotherapy and BBP-398 combination therapy trials with additional support from Bristol Myers Squibb; future clinical trials will be performed and funded by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Over the last 12 months, BBIO stock dropped by -88.29%. The one-year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.76. The average equity rating for BBIO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $983.37 million, with 165.55 million shares outstanding and 98.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BBIO stock reached a trading volume of 4598002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBIO shares is $25.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $86 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.11.

BBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.91. With this latest performance, BBIO shares dropped by -44.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.88 for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $733 million, or 97.60% of BBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 31,060,971, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 26,620,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.69 million in BBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.62 million in BBIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIO] by around 13,204,037 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 12,606,927 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 114,920,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,731,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,524,420 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,943,783 shares during the same period.