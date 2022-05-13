Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] Is Currently 0.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bottomline Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: EPAY] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $56.99 during the day while it closed the day at $56.99. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alpha and Omega Semiconductor & Dynavax Technologies to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASD: EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 17. Thoma Bravo LP is acquiring Bottomline Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on May 13.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPAY stock has inclined by 0.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.15% and gained 0.92% year-on date.

The market cap for EPAY stock reached $2.56 billion, with 45.17 million shares outstanding and 43.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 783.57K shares, EPAY reached a trading volume of 5001541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAY shares is $55.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Bottomline Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Bottomline Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on EPAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bottomline Technologies Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAY in the course of the last twelve months was 58.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EPAY stock trade performance evaluation

Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, EPAY shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.67, while it was recorded at 56.57 for the last single week of trading, and 49.94 for the last 200 days.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bottomline Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bottomline Technologies Inc. go to 40.00%.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. [EPAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,262 million, or 87.00% of EPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,401,678, which is approximately -2.314% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,612,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.63 million in EPAY stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $164.81 million in EPAY stock with ownership of nearly -32.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bottomline Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Bottomline Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:EPAY] by around 10,830,205 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 10,820,450 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 18,393,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,044,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,905,211 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,542,447 shares during the same period.