BofA Securities slashes price target on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] – find out why.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] gained 0.34% or 0.12 points to close at $35.55 with a heavy trading volume of 4885594 shares. The company report on May 9, 2022 that White Mountains to Sell NSM to Carlyle.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) (“White Mountains”) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell NSM Insurance Group (“NSM”) to investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). The transaction values NSM at $1.775 billion.

White Mountains expects the transaction will result in a gain of approximately $280 to its adjusted book value per share and will increase undeployed capital from approximately $0.4 billion to approximately $1.7 billion.

It opened the trading session at $34.79, the shares rose to $36.26 and dropped to $34.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CG points out that the company has recorded -38.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, CG reached to a volume of 4885594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $63.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $59 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $58, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CG stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.80.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.77, while it was recorded at 36.13 for the last single week of trading, and 49.15 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -4.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $7,020 million, or 50.40% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 33,218,246, which is approximately 93.552% of the company’s market cap and around 29.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,315,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.34 million in CG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $670.37 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 3.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 38,569,794 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 17,637,701 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 141,917,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,124,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,855,093 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,570,262 shares during the same period.