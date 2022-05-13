BofA Securities lifts The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: HNST] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.07 during the day while it closed the day at $2.93. The company report on May 6, 2022 that The Honest Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 13, 2022.

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (855) 940-5313 (participant passcode: 1127496). International callers may dial (929) 517-0417. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 1127496.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock has also loss -23.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HNST stock has declined by -51.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.08% and lost -63.78% year-on date.

The market cap for HNST stock reached $281.43 million, with 91.31 million shares outstanding and 83.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, HNST reached a trading volume of 3623283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $7.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

HNST stock trade performance evaluation

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.90. With this latest performance, HNST shares dropped by -35.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.92 for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $156 million, or 76.40% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC with ownership of 10,396,904, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,646,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.24 million in HNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.76 million in HNST stock with ownership of nearly -0.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:HNST] by around 23,972,735 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 31,949,096 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,175,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,745,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNST stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,143,871 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 19,596,953 shares during the same period.