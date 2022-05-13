BofA Securities lifts NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] loss -0.96% or -0.4 points to close at $41.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3953114 shares. The company report on May 6, 2022 that NRG Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Reported $1.7 billion of net income.

Delivered $509 million of Adjusted EBITDA; in line with prior year adjusted for divestitures.

It opened the trading session at $41.86, the shares rose to $42.06 and dropped to $40.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRG points out that the company has recorded 18.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 3953114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $44 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $42, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.76. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.44, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 40.03 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $9,981 million, or 98.20% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,499,629, which is approximately 4.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,192,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $969.23 million in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $779.58 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 8.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 23,028,149 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 22,041,097 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 193,772,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,841,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,295,498 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,917,358 shares during the same period.