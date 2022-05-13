Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Stock trading around $107.88 per share: What’s Next?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] gained 1.69% or 1.79 points to close at $107.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3479928 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Baidu Wins First Driverless Permits in China for Autonomous Ride Hailing Services on Public Roads.

The regulatory milestone, which allows the removal of a safety operator from the driver’s seat, represents a major step towards a fully driverless future.

With the permits, passengers will be able to hail a ride in driverless cars on open roads in Beijing, a mega city in the world.

It opened the trading session at $105.02, the shares rose to $110.955 and dropped to $101.617, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIDU points out that the company has recorded -33.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 3479928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $210.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BIDU stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 220 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 7.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.18.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.06. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.95, while it was recorded at 109.05 for the last single week of trading, and 150.40 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.34. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 3.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.76. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $261,597 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 5.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $15,064 million, or 54.20% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,045,082, which is approximately -4.43% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,128,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.01 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -0.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 11,947,717 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 24,791,801 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 105,250,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,990,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,248,623 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 7,099,990 shares during the same period.