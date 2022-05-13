AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] gain 14.09% so far this year. What now?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE: ABC] closed the trading session at $151.61 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.63, while the highest price level was $151.73. The company report on May 12, 2022 that AmerisourceBergen Provides Update on Capital Deployment.

Resuming share repurchases with excess free cash flow.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.09 percent and weekly performance of -2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ABC reached to a volume of 5458047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABC shares is $170.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 130.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ABC stock trade performance evaluation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, ABC shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.10, while it was recorded at 157.78 for the last single week of trading, and 133.60 for the last 200 days.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.25 and a Gross Margin at +2.93. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for ABC is now 44.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,143.70. Additionally, ABC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,092.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.21.AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation go to 10.69%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,053 million, or 66.30% of ABC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,142,380, which is approximately 1.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,455,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in ABC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.19 billion in ABC stock with ownership of nearly -5.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AmerisourceBergen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE:ABC] by around 10,901,323 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 9,962,191 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 115,854,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,717,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABC stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,293,235 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,484,158 shares during the same period.