American Express Company [AXP] moved down -3.84: Why It’s Important

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $153.27 on 05/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $149.88, while the highest price level was $157.155. The company report on May 11, 2022 that American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Chairman and CEO, Stephen J. Squeri, will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance beginning at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.31 percent and weekly performance of -10.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 5290159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $201.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $215, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 6.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.92 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.62, while it was recorded at 160.53 for the last single week of trading, and 173.56 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 43.30%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $102,930 million, or 87.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.43 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.1 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 930 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 21,417,418 shares. Additionally, 868 investors decreased positions by around 37,597,271 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 586,757,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,771,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,621 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,010 shares during the same period.