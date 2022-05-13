Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Revenue clocked in at $4.22 billion, down -4.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] loss -4.56% on the last trading session, reaching $50.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE BY TSX OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID.

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of Agnico Eagle’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 384.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.51 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $49.565 to $52.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3536615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $98.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 179.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -22.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.19, while it was recorded at 53.71 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $13,168 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,726,131, which is approximately -13.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 15,494,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.65 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $761.93 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 31,836,594 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 35,098,559 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 181,384,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,319,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,607,739 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 8,098,912 shares during the same period.