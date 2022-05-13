ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] Stock trading around $8.25 per share: What’s Next?

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] gained 0.61% or 0.05 points to close at $8.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4209650 shares. The company report on May 11, 2022 that ACV Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Needham 17th Annual Technology and Media Conference on May 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM ET.

It opened the trading session at $8.38, the shares rose to $9.20 and dropped to $7.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACVA points out that the company has recorded -56.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ACVA reached to a volume of 4209650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $26.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ACVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACVA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ACVA stock

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.08. With this latest performance, ACVA shares dropped by -40.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.71 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 17.14 for the last 200 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.43. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.27.

ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]

There are presently around $831 million, or 78.90% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND with ownership of 11,490,618, which is approximately 218.151% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 9,652,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.16 million in ACVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $65.41 million in ACVA stock with ownership of nearly 109.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ:ACVA] by around 41,950,883 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 14,340,638 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 45,038,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,329,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACVA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,263,479 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,836,258 shares during the same period.