why Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.42

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Hedge Benefits of MSR Offset Historic Spread Widening in RMBS During Volatile Quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 4865606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $5.40 and dropped to a low of $5.23 until finishing in the latest session at $5.26.

The one-year TWO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.95. The average equity rating for TWO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7.75 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

TWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Two Harbors Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

TWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to 3.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,250 million, or 71.10% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,013,289, which is approximately 10.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,671,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.89 million in TWO stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $83.05 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 14.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 26,931,222 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 24,304,532 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 186,488,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,723,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,976,045 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,355,887 shares during the same period.