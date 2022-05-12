Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Stock trading around $37.79 per share: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $37.79 on 05/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.76, while the highest price level was $39.03. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Partners with Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance on Mental Health Awareness and Resources for Wildland Firefighters.

Fighting Fires Together campaign will provide specialized support to firefighters on front lines of wildfires.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced a new partnership with Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, Fighting Fires Together, that will provide support and resources for wildland firefighters and their families, as well as increase awareness of the importance of mental health assistance for these first responders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.94 percent and weekly performance of -10.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, WY reached to a volume of 4526315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $45.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.54, while it was recorded at 39.30 for the last single week of trading, and 38.15 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,325 million, or 85.50% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,702,770, which is approximately 0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,396,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.78 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 3.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 37,245,672 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 36,785,104 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 554,204,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,235,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,376,010 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,116,091 shares during the same period.