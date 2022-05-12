Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $5

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.095 during the day while it closed the day at $1.00. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“WFS”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock has also loss -24.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPRT stock has declined by -45.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.17% and lost -57.82% year-on date.

The market cap for WPRT stock reached $230.41 million, with 171.16 million shares outstanding and 166.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, WPRT reached a trading volume of 3749669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

WPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.84. With this latest performance, WPRT shares dropped by -32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4634, while it was recorded at 1.1119 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5480 for the last 200 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.31 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 29.73% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,832,047, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.87% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 3,674,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.82 million in WPRT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.8 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly 27.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 5,350,911 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 19,108,581 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 9,106,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,565,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,659,913 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 12,949,823 shares during the same period.