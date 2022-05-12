Wells Fargo slashes price target on Fastenal Company [FAST] – find out why.

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.65%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Fastenal Company Reports 2022 First Quarter Earnings.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values.

Over the last 12 months, FAST stock dropped by -2.73%. The one-year Fastenal Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.26. The average equity rating for FAST stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.67 billion, with 575.56 million shares outstanding and 574.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, FAST stock reached a trading volume of 4484274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $61.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $50 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FAST shares from 53 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

FAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.34, while it was recorded at 52.58 for the last single week of trading, and 56.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastenal Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.39.

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

FAST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,424 million, or 79.20% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,942,929, which is approximately 0.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,507,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.47 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 1.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 20,734,257 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 21,133,248 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 409,470,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,338,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,552 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,885,066 shares during the same period.