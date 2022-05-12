Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Olo Inc. [OLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] price surged by 8.88 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Olo Announces Appointment of Diego Panama to Chief Revenue Officer and Planned Retirement of Marty Hahnfeld.

Adds Experienced Global Customer Leader with Proven Track Record of Accelerating Growth and Strong Execution to Accompany Olo’s Next Chapter.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint, today announced the appointment of Diego Panama to Chief Revenue Officer, effective July 5, 2022, and the retirement of Marty Hahnfeld, Chief Customer Officer, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Panama will assume the roles and responsibilities of Mr. Hahnfeld under the new title of Chief Revenue Officer.

A sum of 4289252 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. Olo Inc. shares reached a high of $10.17 and dropped to a low of $8.11 until finishing in the latest session at $9.69.

The one-year OLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.73. The average equity rating for OLO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Olo Inc. [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Olo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLO in the course of the last twelve months was 110.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.60.

OLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Olo Inc. [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.02. With this latest performance, OLO shares dropped by -19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.04, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olo Inc. [OLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.83 and a Gross Margin at +79.40. Olo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.50.

Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Olo Inc. [OLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $916 million, or 77.70% of OLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 32,220,439, which is approximately -5.844% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,624,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.86 million in OLO stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $55.57 million in OLO stock with ownership of nearly 40.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Olo Inc. [NYSE:OLO] by around 31,752,135 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 18,963,179 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 52,258,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,973,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,710,238 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,062,293 shares during the same period.