Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] slipped around -0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.47 at the close of the session, down -6.01%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Energy Fuels Hits Critical Mineral ‘Trifecta’ in Rare Earths, Uranium & Vanadium; Now Performing Commercial-Scale Partial Rare Earth Separation.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Energy Fuels recently made commercial shipments of uranium, vanadium & advanced rare earth materials – all in a single week.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that during the week of April 4, the Company’s White Mesa Mill located near Blanding, Utah (the “Mill”) made three (3) commercial shipments of three (3) critical mineral products. During that week, Energy Fuels shipped:.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock is now -28.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UUUU Stock saw the intraday high of $6.08 and lowest of $5.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.39, which means current price is +0.18% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 4983353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 447.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.05. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -43.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.06 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.65 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $324 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 7,916,389, which is approximately 19.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,609,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.29 million in UUUU stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $36.31 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 28.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 11,048,447 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,397,557 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 40,286,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,732,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,365,029 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,722,545 shares during the same period.